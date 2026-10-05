Pebble unveils Round 2 smartwatch with 10-day battery at $199

Available in matte black, brushed silver, or shiny rose gold with a silicone watch strap, though leather straps are available for additional purchase, the Round 2 keeps things minimal: no heart rate monitor to bulk it up.

You still get step counting and sleep tracking, though.

It works with both Android and iOS (but only Android users can reply to messages for now).

As CEO Eric Migicovsky puts it, "With this product, we wanted it to be the most stylish, elegant Pebble ever, and one of the things is to make it feel like it isn't a block of technology on your wrist. It feels more like a timepiece. To do that, it had to be thin."