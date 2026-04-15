Peking University AI solves 2014 puzzle posed by Dan Anderson Technology Apr 15, 2026

A team at Peking University just used AI to solve a tricky math puzzle that's stumped experts since 2014.

The problem was first posed by the late Dan Anderson from the University of Iowa.

Their AI system, using tools called Rethlas and Matlas, figured out a solution almost entirely on its own, showing just how far AI has come in tackling real mathematical challenges.