Peking University AI solves 2014 puzzle posed by Dan Anderson
Technology
A team at Peking University just used AI to solve a tricky math puzzle that's stumped experts since 2014.
The problem was first posed by the late Dan Anderson from the University of Iowa.
Their AI system, using tools called Rethlas and Matlas, figured out a solution almost entirely on its own, showing just how far AI has come in tackling real mathematical challenges.
Peking AI could free mathematicians' time
The process took about 80 hours, but what's exciting is that this tech could free up mathematicians from repetitive work so they can focus on big-picture ideas.
Unlike older systems that still need lots of human help, this new approach is much more independent, a major leap for both AI and math research.