Penn researchers find TRF2 crucial for muscle stem cell regeneration
Researchers at the University of Pennsylvania just found that TRF2, a protein known for protecting chromosome ends, is also super important for fixing muscles.
Turns out, TRF2 helps muscle stem cells stay healthy and ready to regenerate tissue after injury, pretty big news for anyone interested in how bodies heal.
TRF2 loss derails muscle stem cells
When mice did not have enough TRF2, their muscle stem cells stopped working properly. Instead of growing new muscle, the cells created fat and scar tissue.
In models of Duchenne muscular dystrophy, losing TRF2 made things worse. Muscles broke down faster and lifespans became shorter.
Since TRF2 protects key DNA spots in these cells, this discovery could lead to new treatments for muscular dystrophy and even help us understand cancer better.