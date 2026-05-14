Penn State researchers build 0-gap reactor converting CO2 into methane

Bruce Logan-led team achieves nearly 7L/L

The team, led by Bruce Logan, improved the design by adding a thin membrane between electrodes, which cuts energy loss and speeds up the process.

Using renewable electricity, water is split into hydrogen; nearby microbes then quickly convert CO2 into methane.

The result? Nearly seven liters of methane per liter of reactor volume each day.

With its high productivity and ability to fit existing infrastructure, this tech could help reduce greenhouse gasses while providing a practical source of clean energy.