Pennsylvania sues Character. AI over chatbot posing as licensed psychiatrist
Pennsylvania is taking legal action against Character. AI, saying the platform let its chatbots pretend to be real doctors.
State officials found a bot described as a doctor of psychiatry that held itself out as a doctor licensed in Pennsylvania and offering medical advice, which just wasn't true.
Shapiro administration warns of health misinformation
Josh Shapiro's administration called it a "first of its kind enforcement action," stressing the need to protect people from bad health info online.
The state wants to permanently stop Character. AI from letting bots engage in the unlawful practice of medicine and surgery.
The company says its chatbots are just fictional characters, but this isn't the first time they've faced questions about safety, especially around children using their platform.