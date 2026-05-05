Pennsylvania sues Character. AI over chatbot posing as licensed psychiatrist

Shapiro administration warns of health misinformation

Josh Shapiro's administration called it a "first of its kind enforcement action," stressing the need to protect people from bad health info online.

The state wants to permanently stop Character. AI from letting bots engage in the unlawful practice of medicine and surgery.

The company says its chatbots are just fictional characters, but this isn't the first time they've faced questions about safety, especially around children using their platform.