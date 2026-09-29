Pentagon and FBI report breaches exposing millions of personnel records
Big news: both the Pentagon and the FBI have reported serious data breaches.
The Pentagon's database leak exposed personal info, like Social Security numbers and job details, of more than 3 million military personnel, civilian employees, and others connected to the US defense establishment.
At the same time, hackers got into the FBI's job site, claiming they accessed employee data.
FBI says unclassified jobs site hit
The Pentagon is now offering identity protection to those affected, and officials say there is no sign yet that anyone's information has been misused.
The FBI is responding to a separate incident involving its jobs website, and a hacker group called ShinyHunters took credit but said it was intended as a marketing campaign rather than an attempt to extort money.
The FBI advised potentially affected employees that only the unclassified system was hit and urged them to remain alert.