Pentagon, Anthropic clash over military AI rules

Why does it matter?

This standoff spotlights how much say tech companies have in shaping military AI.

The Pentagon says it can use commercial AI as long as it's legal—even if companies disagree.

Anthropic wants to keep its tech safe and ethical, but changing its safeguards could risk its business and values.

CEO Dario Amodei has warned against letting AI become a tool for autocratic control, making this more than just a business deal—it's about who sets the rules for powerful new tech.