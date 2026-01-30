Pentagon, Anthropic clash over military AI rules
The Pentagon and AI company Anthropic are at odds over safeguards after Anthropic raised concerns its tools could be used to spy on Americans or assist weapons targeting without sufficient human oversight.
This follows extensive talks under a contract worth up to $200 million with the Department of War.
Why does it matter?
This standoff spotlights how much say tech companies have in shaping military AI.
The Pentagon says it can use commercial AI as long as it's legal—even if companies disagree.
Anthropic wants to keep its tech safe and ethical, but changing its safeguards could risk its business and values.
CEO Dario Amodei has warned against letting AI become a tool for autocratic control, making this more than just a business deal—it's about who sets the rules for powerful new tech.