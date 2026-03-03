Pentagon denies AI will be used for mass surveillance
The Pentagon is pushing back against claims it wants to use AI for spying on Americans.
Spokesman Sean Parnell made it clear: "The Pentagon has no interest in using AI to conduct mass surveillance of Americans (which is illegal) nor do we want to use AI to develop autonomous weapons that operate without human involvement."
Deadline given to AI company Anthropic
Parnell gave Anthropic, an AI company, a deadline—let the military use your tech for all lawful purposes until 5:01pm ET on Friday, or risk getting dropped as a supplier.
Anthropic isn't budging; CEO Dario Amodei insists on clear bans against mass surveillance and killer robots.
OpenAI, meanwhile, agreed to similar limits in its own Pentagon deal.
Who is Sean Parnell?
Parnell is the Pentagon's chief spokesman and brings serious military cred—a former US Army captain with two Bronze Stars and a Purple Heart from Afghanistan.
His background gives extra weight to his reassurances about how the Pentagon plans to use AI.