Pentagon deploys ChatGPT Mil and Grok on GenAI.mil for 1.7 million

The Pentagon is rolling out custom versions of ChatGPT and Grok across its GenAI.mil platform, giving 1.7 million personnel smarter tools for handling sensitive but unclassified information.

The goal? Make everyday tasks like logistics and human resources run smoother with a little help from AI.

This big tech upgrade comes with contracts worth up to $200 million each for OpenAI and Elon Musk's SpaceXAI.