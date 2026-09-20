Pentagon deploys ChatGPT Mil and Grok on GenAI.mil for 1.7 million
The Pentagon is rolling out custom versions of ChatGPT and Grok across its GenAI.mil platform, giving 1.7 million personnel smarter tools for handling sensitive but unclassified information.
The goal? Make everyday tasks like logistics and human resources run smoother with a little help from AI.
This big tech upgrade comes with contracts worth up to $200 million each for OpenAI and Elon Musk's SpaceXAI.
Pentagon excludes Anthropic amid legal battles
ChatGPT Mil is designed just for secure government use, keeping military data private and off-limits for training the models.
Meanwhile, the Pentagon's version of Grok, called Starshield AI's Grok for Government, steps in with strong reasoning skills to help out on things like supply chains and market analysis.
Notably, Anthropic's tech isn't part of this rollout, thanks to ongoing legal battles, showing the Pentagon is serious about tight control over its AI tools.