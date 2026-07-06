Pentagon ends $200 million Anthropic partnership over AI use dispute Technology Jul 06, 2026

The Pentagon cut ties with AI company Anthropic in February 2026 after months of back-and-forth about how its tech could be used.

Anthropic's CEO, Dario Amodei, wanted to block their AI from being used for fully autonomous weapons and domestic mass surveillance, but the Pentagon pushed for broader access.

When they couldn't agree, their $200 million partnership ended and Anthropic was labeled a "supply-chain risk."