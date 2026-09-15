Pentagon lets personnel report UAPs via PURSUE under President Trump
Technology
The Pentagon just made it official: military members, civilians, and contractors can now share information about Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAPs) (think UFOs) without worrying about legal trouble.
They will be using a special reporting system called PURSUE as part of President Trump's push for more openness on these mysterious sightings.
Public still uses private reporting groups
This new waiver encourages anyone in the know to speak up without fear of penalties.
But if you are a regular person who spotted something weird in the sky, nothing changes.
Public UFO reports still go through private groups like the National UFO Reporting Center, since the Pentagon is not taking those calls just yet.