Pentagon threatens to blacklist Anthropic over AI's red lines

Standoff could reshape future rules for AI use in warfare

If Anthropic doesn't comply, it could be blacklisted from defense projects—and big contractors like Boeing and Lockheed Martin might have to cut ties with them.

That could disrupt urgent military operations and shake up how AI is used in national security.

The Pentagon has pressed for broader, "all lawful" or "unrestricted" use of the AI.

This standoff could shape the future rules for how powerful AI gets used in war.