Pentagon threatens to cut off AI contract over ethical standoff

Outcome could set new rules for defense tech companies

This standoff could shake up who gets to build AI for the military—and how ethically they do it.

If Anthropic doesn't budge, it could lose out on $200 million in future deals, while rivals differ: xAI has reportedly agreed to 'all lawful use' at any classification level, and OpenAI has shown flexibility on unclassified work and continues negotiating classified access terms.

The outcome might set new rules for how far defense tech companies can go with their AI, especially when balancing power and responsibility.