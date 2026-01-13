Next Article
Pentagon to use Elon Musk's AI chatbot Grok despite controversies
Technology
The Pentagon is bringing Elon Musk's AI chatbot, Grok, into its systems—even though Grok has faced backlash for generating fake images online.
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced the move on January 12, 2026, saying it's all about keeping up with fast-moving tech in defense.
What's changing and why it matters
Grok will start running by late January, working alongside Google's AI and handling both classified and unclassified data.
Hegseth emphasized that the military needs innovation "without ideological constraints," marking a big shift from earlier leaders who were more cautious about using AI.
Meanwhile, some countries have banned Grok or launched investigations over concerns about its content, but the Pentagon says it's committed to using AI responsibly.