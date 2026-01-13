SpaceX launches 29 new Starlink satellites into orbit

SpaceX just sent 29 more Starlink satellites into space on Monday, using a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral. It's their fifth Falcon 9 launch this year and part of its ongoing effort to expand global internet access.

How the launch went down The rocket headed southeast and dropped its new satellites into low-Earth orbit about 50 minutes after takeoff.

These satellites are part of SpaceX's plan to bring high-speed internet to places that usually get left out.

Booster milestone and what's next The first stage booster, nicknamed Booster 1078, made its 13th trip—tying it for fifth place among all Falcon 9 boosters.

It landed safely (again!) on the droneship "Just Read the Instructions," marking another win for reusable rockets.