Pentagon's AI contract dispute with Anthropic leads to tech backlash

Tech leaders warn of potential ripple effects on US tech landscape

Industry voices worry this sets a risky example for other US tech firms.

As the Information Technology Industry Council warned, the Pentagon's action could have unintended consequences for the broader technology sector.

Experts also point out that targeting a US company like this—without the usual checks or with unclear notice to Congress—was meant for foreign threats, not homegrown startups.

Meanwhile, Anthropic is fighting back in court, and OpenAI just signed its own deal with the Pentagon.

This all highlights how messy things are getting between fast-moving AI companies and government rules.