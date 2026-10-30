Peptris uses AI and licenses Duchenne muscular dystrophy candidate

Based at C-CAMP, Peptris uses AI and generative chemistry to design better drug molecules, focusing on tough areas like rare diseases, cancer, and inflammation.

Backed by a fresh ₹86 crore grant from the RDI Fund, they're planning to grow into a full-scale drug discovery company while keeping costs low in India.

Co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO) Venkatasubramanian Narayanan, known better as just Venkat, puts it simply: "AI speeds things up, but science still leads the way. We want to build lasting solutions for people facing rare and hard-to-treat illnesses."