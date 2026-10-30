Peptris uses AI and licenses Duchenne muscular dystrophy candidate
Peptris Technologies, a Bengaluru startup founded in 2019, is using artificial intelligence to develop new treatments for diseases that were once considered "undruggable."
They've already licensed out one of their repurposed drug candidates for Duchenne muscular dystrophy, a rare condition affecting about 400,000 Indians, marking a big step forward for patients who previously had limited options.
Peptris wins ₹86cr RDI grant
Based at C-CAMP, Peptris uses AI and generative chemistry to design better drug molecules, focusing on tough areas like rare diseases, cancer, and inflammation.
Backed by a fresh ₹86 crore grant from the RDI Fund, they're planning to grow into a full-scale drug discovery company while keeping costs low in India.
Co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO) Venkatasubramanian Narayanan, known better as just Venkat, puts it simply: "AI speeds things up, but science still leads the way. We want to build lasting solutions for people facing rare and hard-to-treat illnesses."