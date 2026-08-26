Perceptron debuts Isaac 0.5 enabling robots to perceive, reason, act

Isaac 0.5 learned from a massive set of videos (a million hours of what is known as general video) to teach robots things like spatial awareness and decision-making.

Perceptron raised $21 million to roll this out across industries like manufacturing and security, and they're even making the model open for anyone to check out.

Co-founder Aghajanyan called it, "Nothing like this really exists out there," and "We're really excited about it."