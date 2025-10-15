Why Perplexity CEO warned iPhone users against downloading Comet app

Perplexity's CEO, Aravind Srinivas, has cautioned iPhone users against downloading the Comet app currently listed on the App Store . He described it as a "fake and spam" version not affiliated with Perplexity. The official release of Comet for iOS is still pending, and Srinivas has advised users to await an official announcement from the company before proceeding with any downloads claiming to be Comet.

Browser competition 'First real competition to Safari' The warning comes amid the growing buzz around Perplexity's new AI browser, Comet. Srinivas has teased it as the "first real competition to Safari" on iPhones. Earlier this month, he announced that an iOS version of Comet was in the works after the success of its Android app. The announcement had tech enthusiasts excited as it could finally bring some competition to Apple's long-dominant Safari browser.

Browser innovation A user-focused alternative to ad-heavy tools Srinivas believes that Comet can stand out by using AI to make browsing smarter and more efficient. He described it as a "dynamic copilot" that helps users find answers faster while keeping sources transparent. Perplexity AI, known for its conversational search platform, has been positioning itself as a user-focused alternative to ad-heavy tools like Google.

Browser launch What to expect from Comet The upcoming browser from Perplexity is expected to blend search and navigation in a more intuitive way, helping people explore the web in real time. Srinivas's warning comes as excitement builds around the official Comet iOS release. He has urged users to wait for official confirmation from Perplexity before downloading any app claiming to be Comet, thus protecting them from misleading apps.