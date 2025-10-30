Perplexity's new AI tool helps you reply and organize emails

Perplexity has launched a new Email Assistant, an artificial intelligence (AI) tool designed to help users draft, organize, and manage their emails more efficiently. The innovative tool is now available for all Perplexity Max subscribers using Gmail and Outlook. The assistant learns from the user's communication style and tone, creating personalized responses. It also tracks user priorities and suggests meeting times based on their schedule.

Learning curve The AI tool learns from individual communication patterns Unlike generic AI technologies, the Perplexity Email Assistant learns from individual communication patterns. It recommends meeting times based on calendar habits and mirrors the tone of responses. The company has assured users that their security is a priority, as the assistant doesn't train on user data and complies with GDPR and SOC 2 standards.

Activation process How to get started with the email assistant Perplexity Max subscribers can activate the Email Assistant by sending an email to assistant@perplexity.com from their registered email account. Once linked, it starts working automatically by drafting responses, prioritizing important emails, organizing threads, and even helping with meeting scheduling. Users can also incorporate it into conversations by simply CC'ing the assistant in existing threads for generating responses or suggesting meeting times based on calendar preferences.