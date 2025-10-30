Microsoft introduces Mico, an animated avatar for Copilot

You can customize Mico's personality and behavior, and its playful animations help break the ice when using voice features. There's even a hidden Clippy mode if you tap it enough times—a little throwback for longtime Microsoft fans.

Mico is rolling out in the US, Canada, and the UK first, aiming to make AI tools friendlier and easier to use.

With its adaptive memory and conversational style, it could help you get things done faster—and maybe make tech feel just a bit more human.