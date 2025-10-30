SpaceX's 100th Starlink launch of the year set for today
SpaceX is gearing up for its 100th Starlink mission of the year, launching 28 new satellites from California's Vandenberg Space Force Base this Thursday at 1:06pm local time (4:06pm EDT).
This adds to their ever-growing network of over 8,700 active satellites already in orbit.
How to watch the mission live
Want to catch the action? SpaceX will stream the launch on its website and X account starting just five minutes before liftoff.
You'll get a front-row seat for both the rocket's ascent and booster landing, with satellite deployment happening about an hour after takeoff.
After launch, you might spot new satellites in the sky
Keep an eye out in the days after launch—you might see a bright "train" of new Starlink satellites moving across the night sky.
Visibility depends on your location and weather, but satellite-tracking apps can help you figure out when they'll pass overhead.