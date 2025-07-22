Perplexity launches Comet, an AI-powered web browser
Perplexity just dropped Comet, a web browser built to handle your online tasks using AI.
It runs on Chromium, so Chrome extensions work out of the box, and you can bring over your bookmarks and settings with no hassle.
For now, it's invite-only and costs $200/month for Perplexity Max subscribers.
An AI that 'gets' what you're doing
The star here is Comet Assistant—a sidebar AI that actually "gets" what you're doing across tabs.
It can summarize articles or videos, schedule meetings straight from Gmail, and compare products without making you jump between apps or log in again.
Real-time browsing with help from a mix of AI models
Comet uses a blend of top AI models (GPT-4o, Claude 4.0 Sonnet, and Perplexity's own Sonar) to keep up with your browsing in real time.
Unlike browsers that tack on AI as an extra feature, Comet is built around always-on help—though its high price means it's mainly for power users right now.