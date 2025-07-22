Perplexity launches Comet, an AI-powered web browser Technology Jul 22, 2025

Perplexity just dropped Comet, a web browser built to handle your online tasks using AI.

It runs on Chromium, so Chrome extensions work out of the box, and you can bring over your bookmarks and settings with no hassle.

For now, it's invite-only and costs $200/month for Perplexity Max subscribers.