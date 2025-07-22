Samsung's Good Lock gets new features with One UI 8

Home Up now lets you tweak app launch animations and offers smoother home screen tools like alignment guides and horizontal scrolling for apps. MultiStar adds quick orientation switching and easy toggling between wide-screen aspect ratios in multi-window mode.

Flip 7 gets a new launcher widget

If you've got a Flip 7, there's a new Launcher widget just for you—it lets you pin widgets right to the cover display.

It's a small touch that makes using your foldable way more fun and flexible, keeping Samsung ahead in the customization game.