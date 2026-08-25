Perplexity launches portable computer, local AI tool keeping data offline
Technology
Perplexity just dropped Portable Computer, a new AI tool that runs directly on your own machine, local-first and no cloud needed.
That means faster performance and way more privacy, since your data stays offline unless you say otherwise.
If you want it to work with Google Drive or Slack, though, you'll need a paid account.
Portable computer needs RTX GPU
Right now, Portable Computer works only on Linux and needs high-end gear (think NVIDIA RTX GPU). Windows support is coming in September.
The goal is to cut cloud costs and keep your info secure by handling tasks locally by default, but the hardware requirements might make it tough for some users to jump in just yet.