Perplexity launches time machine training AIs on past year web
Perplexity just launched Time Machine, a new tool that lets developers train AI models using web data from any day in the past year.
Rolled out on November 25, 2026, it's built into its Search and Context APIs and is all about making AI predictions smarter by tapping into real historical information.
Time machine builds timestamped page history
Time Machine keeps things real by only letting AIs learn from actual past web content: no peeking at the present.
CEO Aravind Srinivas says this helps AIs get better at predicting what comes next, since they're trained on untouched history.
The tool even builds a version history of web pages you can access with a simple timestamp.
In tests, it beat out competitors like Exa Snapshot for accuracy and adds no extra setup or fee for current Perplexity API users, giving it a solid edge in the AI race.