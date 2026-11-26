Time Machine keeps things real by only letting AIs learn from actual past web content: no peeking at the present.

CEO Aravind Srinivas says this helps AIs get better at predicting what comes next, since they're trained on untouched history.

The tool even builds a version history of web pages you can access with a simple timestamp.

In tests, it beat out competitors like Exa Snapshot for accuracy and adds no extra setup or fee for current Perplexity API users, giving it a solid edge in the AI race.