Perplexity uses LLMs to deliver quick accurate web answers
Technology
Perplexity is shaking up web searches with its smart use of large language models, aiming to give you quick, accurate answers.
Joined forces with co-founders Dennis and Johnny, the platform caught on when users stumbled upon it while searching for their own social media handles and started sharing quirky results online.
Perplexity added conversational search features
After starting as a Twitter search tool, Perplexity shifted gears to become a full web search engine in late 2022.
Its conversational feature lets you dig deeper into topics, kind of like chatting with an AI that actually understands your questions.
This mix of traditional search and smart conversation has made it a serious contender among new-generation search engines, with many users excited about where it's headed next.