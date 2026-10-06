Personal AI agents shift demand to CPUs benefiting AMD Intel
Personal AI tools like Meta's Muse and OpenAI's Dots are shaking up the tech world.
Unlike older AI that leaned on GPUs, these new agents rely more on CPUs, which is great news for chip giants AMD and Intel.
As Ryan Shrout, president of Signal65, points out, "As more agents are created and developed, and more people start to use them for more tasks, it's going to start to shift the workload away from GPUs and onto CPUs," opening fresh opportunities for both companies.
AMD EPYC powers personal AI
AMD's EPYC processors are powering many of these personal AI agents, and Muse's quick rise on the App Store shows just how popular this tech is getting.
With nearly half the x86 CPU market and big plans for the CPU market to hit $220 billion in sales by 2030, AMD is well-placed as demand for smarter, more personal AI keeps growing, especially as cloud providers roll out more CPU-focused infrastructure.