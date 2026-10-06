Personal AI agents shift demand to CPUs benefiting AMD Intel

Personal AI tools like Meta's Muse and OpenAI's Dots are shaking up the tech world.

Unlike older AI that leaned on GPUs, these new agents rely more on CPUs, which is great news for chip giants AMD and Intel.

As Ryan Shrout, president of Signal65, points out, "As more agents are created and developed, and more people start to use them for more tasks, it's going to start to shift the workload away from GPUs and onto CPUs," opening fresh opportunities for both companies.