This is the world's first insect to have legal rights
What's the story
In a groundbreaking move, Peru has become the first country in the world to grant legal rights to stingless bees. The historic decision was made by two municipal governments in the country, Satipo and Nauta. The declaration was pushed by a coalition of environmental groups, conservationists, and indigenous communities who have long advocated for these vital pollinators.
Legal framework
Landmark legislation
The legal rights granted to stingless bees are enshrined in the "Declaration of Rights of Amazonian Stingless Bees."
It includes their right to exist and thrive, the right to a healthy environment, and the right to representation.
This landmark legislation is part of a growing global movement toward recognizing nature's rights, following similar successful campaigns in Spain.
Ecological importance
Over 175 species of stingless bees in Peru alone
Stingless bees are a key component of the rainforest ecosystem, with over 175 species found in Peru alone.
They play an essential role as pollinators, and their populations have been rapidly declining due to deforestation, pesticides, and climate change.
The new legislation will allow environmentalists and indigenous leaders to raise violations of these rights in Peruvian courts.
Collaborative effort
Declaration developed by environmental groups and local communities
The declaration was developed through a collaboration between Rosa Vásquez Espinoza's Amazon Research Internacional, global environmental law non-profit Earth Law Center, and local stakeholders EcoAshaninka.
The rights were pushed for passage in two provinces by Espinoza's organization and Ashaninka leaders.
Now, groups like Espinoza's non-profit and indigenous Ashaninka leaders can raise violations of the bees' rights in Peruvian courts.
Implementation plan
Other provinces in Peru interested in this legislation
The next step is to implement an action plan for the new legislation.
Espinoza's organization, the Ashaninka people, and local municipal governments are working together to translate the insects' rights into enforcement.
Other provinces in Peru interested in this legislation have already reached out to Espinoza's team, with two municipalities in the Cuzco Region adopting it as local law.