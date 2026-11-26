PETA urges NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang to adopt vegan jacket
PETA just called on NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang to update his signature look by ditching his famous leather jacket for a vegan-friendly one.
In a letter dated November 18, PETA President Tracy Reiman said she hopes Huang's wardrobe can be as forward-thinking as his work in tech.
Plus, it even sent him a jacket made from olive-based vegan leather.
PETA highlights cactus and apple leather
PETA says animal leather is old news and points out that there are plenty of cool plant-based options now, like cactus and apple leather.
By encouraging Huang to make the switch, it wants to show that fashion can be innovative and ethical: no animals needed.