Pew study finds 35% of recent web pages AI-written
Technology
A new Pew study found that more than one-third of web pages published since ChatGPT launched in 2022 now show signs of being written by AI.
Researchers checked 10,000 random English-language pages from July 2026 and noticed a big jump in AI-written content, from just 10% over the past five years to 35% for recent posts.
AI concentrated on .com sites
Most of this AI-generated content pops up on.com sites, while.edu and.gov pages stick mostly to human writing.
The study also points out that tools can spot telltale patterns in AI text, like odd punctuation or sentence flow.
Meanwhile, more than half of US adults use chatbots. Interestingly, younger people under 30 are more worried about what all this AI means for society than older generations.