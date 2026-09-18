Pew survey across 37 countries finds 46% expect fewer jobs
Technology
A new Pew survey across 37 countries shows that across a 37-country median, 46% of respondents predicted fewer jobs.
The anxiety is especially high in the US where 71% now fear job losses from AI, up quite a bit from two years ago.
Nigeria optimistic amid global unease
Nigeria bucks the trend, with slightly more people there expecting AI to create more jobs than eliminate them.
The study also found young adults in wealthier countries are especially uneasy about their job prospects in an AI-powered future.
In the US liberals are much more likely than conservatives to believe that AI could make inequality worse.