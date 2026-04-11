Pfizer paid $1.25B to 3SBio for cancer drug, China rises
Technology
Big pharma is looking to China for the next wave of medical breakthroughs.
Pfizer paid $1.25 billion to 3SBio last summer for rights to a promising cancer drug, part of China's rapid rise from underdog to a major player in cutting-edge treatments.
China logs 70 drug deals
China has been teaming up with Western and Japanese companies at record speed: 70 deals that brought nearly $5.6 billion in upfront payments last year, and another $1.9 billion already in early 2026.
With faster clinical trials and bold new ideas, China accounted for 30% of the world's pipeline of experimental drugs last year, making it a major force in global medical innovation.