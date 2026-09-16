Philadelphia residents voice concern about AI data centers' pollution risk
AI data centers might sound futuristic, but in cities like Philadelphia, people aren't thrilled.
Locals, including activist Shawmar Pitts, are worried these centers could bring pollution and health risks, just like the old oil refinery that once troubled their neighborhood.
Many feel these projects offer little economic benefit while putting community well-being at risk.
Communities nationwide raise data center concerns
It's not just Philly. Across the US more communities are raising concerns about pollution, noise, and climate impact from new data centers.
Philly Thrive board president Sonya Sanders shared how air pollution affected her own family's health.
In response, activists have rallied for the right to reject unwanted developments, and some cities, including Denver and Indianapolis, have even paused new data center projects to study their effects further.