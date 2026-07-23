Philips's new AI toothbrush shows where you missed brushing
What's the story
Philips has unveiled its latest smart electric toothbrush, the Sonicare Next-Generation DiamondClean 9900 Prestige. The innovative device leverages a third-generation artificial intelligence (AI) model to provide real-time feedback on your brushing technique. The information is displayed on a glowing ring at the base of the toothbrush and an interactive touchscreen that highlights areas needing more attention after you think you're done.
Tech specs
Glowing ring warns of too much pressure while brushing
The DiamondClean 9900 Prestige comes with a glowing ring at the base that changes color to indicate when you're applying too much pressure while brushing.
It also has a touchscreen interface where you can choose from eight cleaning modes such as gum health, max clean, and sensitive options.
The toothbrush uses pressure sensors to automatically adjust its intensity if you're pressing too hard, preventing damage to your gums.
Tracking feature
It also features a unique 'mouth map'
The DiamondClean 9900 Prestige also features a unique 'mouth map' that divides your teeth and gums into 12 segments.
These segments are color-coded in blue or orange to show how effective your brushing was.
The toothbrush keeps track of its movements while you brush, highlighting areas needing more attention in orange for targeted cleaning during a second pass.
Market release
Availability and pricing
The Sonicare Next-Generation DiamondClean 9900 Prestige will be launched in Europe and the US this fall, with a global rollout planned for 2027.
While the exact pricing details are yet to be announced, previous models have been priced at $430. Given its advanced features, this new model is expected to cost even more.