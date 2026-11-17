Phone by Google releases Android version 246 with redesigned icon
Phone by Google just dropped version 246 for Android, and its icon got a noticeable glow-up.
The new design is a bit larger, with smoother gradients, and no more dark blue, making it fit right in with other Google apps.
This update first popped up for beta users earlier this month, alongside similar changes for Google Contacts and Messages on the web.
Phone app update adds no features
This update is all about keeping Google's app icons looking consistent, so don't expect any fresh features this time.
If you like being ahead of the curve, you can join the beta program through the Play Store to try updates early.
The much-missed Contacts tab isn't back yet.