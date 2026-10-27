PhoneAuto restores Android Auto on phones after Google removed support
Technology
Miss using Android Auto right on your phone? "PhoneAuto" is bringing it back.
This new app uses a clever workaround to put the familiar Android Auto interface back onto smartphones, even though Google removed official support in 2022.
It does need a little setup and some permissions, but once running, it feels just like the old days, especially smooth in landscape mode.
PhoneAuto beta on GitHub
You don't have to wait for the official release: PhoneAuto's beta is already up on GitHub for anyone who wants an early try.
The full version will presumably hit the Play Store before January 2027, so you can test it out now and see if it brings that dashboard vibe back to your daily drives.