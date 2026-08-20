PhonePe and MeitY integrate PulsePro into PM GatiShakti for planners
PhonePe is joining forces with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) to plug its PulsePro data platform into the PM GatiShakti portal.
The goal? To help planners use real, hyperlocal data for better decisions on everything from roads to city development, so future projects actually fit what people need.
PulsePro turns anonymous transactions into insights
PulsePro takes anonymous transaction data and turns it into easy-to-read insights, showing trends across regions and sectors.
This means officials can spot what's happening in different markets or areas before making big moves.
As MeitY Secretary S Krishnan put it, these granular insights will give planners a clearer picture of local needs.
The platform will be part of the PM GatiShakti National Master Plan, managed in collaboration with BISAG-N, making government planning more connected with real-world fintech smarts.