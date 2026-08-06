PhonePe launches FDs and daily RD with DICGC deposit cover

PhonePe just rolled out fixed deposits (FDs) and a new Daily Recurring Deposit (RD) feature on its app.

Now, you can book FDs with partner banks or NBFCs: deposits booked with partner banks will be insured up to ₹5 lakh under the DICGC framework, subject to applicable rules.

The Daily RD option, made with Shivalik Small Finance Bank, lets you set up automatic daily savings starting at just ₹100 using UPI Autopay.