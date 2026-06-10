PhonePe launches SmartPages AI enabling payment pages under 10 minutes

SmartPages supports regional languages and analytics

SmartPages supports regional languages so local shops can connect with customers in their own language.

Merchants also get real-time analytics and access to PhonePe's payment processing infrastructure and multiple payment modes: no extra setup required.

And there's more coming: PhonePe plans to enhance SmartPages with advanced AI that can analyze a merchant's social media presence and previous campaigns to generate pages aligned with the brand's tone and identity.

With over 70 crore registered users and over 5 crore merchant partners as of April 2026, PhonePe is making it way simpler for anyone to get their business online.