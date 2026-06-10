PhonePe launches SmartPages AI enabling payment pages under 10 minutes
PhonePe just dropped SmartPages, an AI-powered tool that helps merchants set up payment-ready web pages in less than 10 minutes, no coding or fancy tech skills needed.
It's designed to make life easier (and cheaper) for small businesses and independent sellers who want to sell online but don't want the hassle of building a website from scratch.
Just describe your products, and the AI handles the rest, including product descriptions.
SmartPages supports regional languages and analytics
SmartPages supports regional languages so local shops can connect with customers in their own language.
Merchants also get real-time analytics and access to PhonePe's payment processing infrastructure and multiple payment modes: no extra setup required.
And there's more coming: PhonePe plans to enhance SmartPages with advanced AI that can analyze a merchant's social media presence and previous campaigns to generate pages aligned with the brand's tone and identity.
With over 70 crore registered users and over 5 crore merchant partners as of April 2026, PhonePe is making it way simpler for anyone to get their business online.