PhonePe launches Tatkal NPS with ₹250 minimum and OTP onboarding
PhonePe just rolled out Tatkal NPS, a new feature that lets you open a National Pension System (NPS) account in minutes: no paperwork, no hassle.
The minimum initial contribution starts at ₹250, with onboarding done through a linked bank account and bank OTP, making long-term retirement planning more accessible to more Indians, especially for first-time financial planners, millennials, Gen-Z consumers, gig workers, freelancers, and small business owners.
PhonePe uses KYC and bank OTP
Tatkal NPS uses your existing KYC details and a quick OTP authentication linked to your bank account.
You simply pick NPS in the PhonePe app, link your bank account, and make the first contribution.
The process is designed to be user-friendly and inclusive, so planning for your future doesn't have to feel complicated or out of reach.