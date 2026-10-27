PhonePe launches Tatkal NPS with ₹250 minimum and OTP onboarding

PhonePe just rolled out Tatkal NPS, a new feature that lets you open a National Pension System (NPS) account in minutes: no paperwork, no hassle.

The minimum initial contribution starts at ₹250, with onboarding done through a linked bank account and bank OTP, making long-term retirement planning more accessible to more Indians, especially for first-time financial planners, millennials, Gen-Z consumers, gig workers, freelancers, and small business owners.