Next Article
PhonePe now offers loans against your mutual fund investments
PhonePe just rolled out a handy feature—now you can get a quick loan using your mutual fund investments as collateral.
Teaming up with DSP Finance, the app lets users borrow up to ₹2 crore in about 10 minutes, and you don't have to sell your funds.
You'll only pay interest on what you actually use, keeping things flexible.
How to get a loan against your mutual funds
Just tap into the 'Loan Against Mutual Fund' section on the PhonePe app, enter your PAN and OTP, and see which of your funds are eligible.
Pick how much you want to borrow, finish KYC, set up AutoPay for interest payments, and digitally sign the agreement.
The money lands straight in your bank account—so if you need cash fast but don't want to disturb your investments, this could be worth checking out.