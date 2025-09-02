PhonePe now offers loans against your mutual fund investments

How to get a loan against your mutual funds

Just tap into the 'Loan Against Mutual Fund' section on the PhonePe app, enter your PAN and OTP, and see which of your funds are eligible.

Pick how much you want to borrow, finish KYC, set up AutoPay for interest payments, and digitally sign the agreement.

The money lands straight in your bank account—so if you need cash fast but don't want to disturb your investments, this could be worth checking out.