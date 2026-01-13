Next Article
PhonePe's new HDFC Ultimo credit card: 10% cashback on daily spends
Technology
PhonePe launched the HDFC Ultimo credit card in June 2024, designed for anyone who loves earning rewards on everyday expenses.
You get 10% cashback on categories on PhonePe such as mobile recharges, utility bills, and DTH payments—making your regular spending feel a little more rewarding.
Perks for small spends and online shopping
The card gives you 1% cashback when you use Scan n Pay at local shops or street vendors, plus 5% back on select online shopping categories like fashion and electronics.
There's also free domestic airport lounge access thrown in.
Since the focus is on frequent, smaller transactions (not huge purchases), it's a practical pick if you want steady rewards from your daily routine.