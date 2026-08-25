Photon Matrix Blue Laser Mosquito Air Defense available for preorder
Tired of mosquito bites at outdoor hangouts? The Photon Matrix Blue Laser Mosquito Air Defense is here to help.
This new device uses lasers and smart tech to spot and zap mosquitoes within 6 meters, making it a handy pick for camping, barbecues, or just chilling outside.
After a popular crowdfunding run, it's finally available for preorder.
Photon Matrix uses lidar radar AI
The device combines lidar, radar, and AI vision to target even tiny mosquitoes (down to 2mm), but leaves other flying insects like butterflies alone.
A 20,000-mAh power bank gives you about 4 hours of use on the go.
There's also a companion app with cool extras (like mosquito heat maps and kill stats) to help you track its work or set schedules.
The outdoor blue-laser model costs $1,088 (discounted from $1,288), while an indoor version is $988.
Both are reported to be extremely quiet, less audible than a whisper, according to the makers, and come with free shipping plus a 1-year warranty.