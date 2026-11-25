Pine Labs launches Guide and Marketer Agent for Indian merchants
Pine Labs just dropped two new AI agents, Guide and Marketer Agent, to make life easier for small and midsize businesses in India.
Built right into the Pine Labs One app, Guide lets merchants ask questions about their sales and transactions (across UPI, cards, and wallets) in a chat-like way.
Marketer Agent helps turn business goals into actual Google Ads campaigns, handling things like keyword research and audience targeting.
Marketer Agent on Google Cloud Gemini
Before any campaign goes live, merchants get final approval, plus Pine Labs says user data stays protected thanks to privacy-first tech.
Marketer Agent runs on Google's Gemini AI models as part of a partnership with Google Cloud.
And heads up: the Agent App Store is planned to launch in Singapore first and expected to be introduced in India by December 15 for even more AI-powered upgrades for businesses in India and Singapore.