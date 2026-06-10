Pinterest adds Amazon storefronts to creator profiles with affiliate links
Pinterest just rolled out a feature that lets creators connect their Amazon Storefronts right on their profiles.
This means creators can earn affiliate income more easily when they tag eligible Amazon products in their Pins; Pinterest automatically adds the affiliate links, so sharing favorite finds (and making some cash) is a lot simpler.
Pinterest lets users browse creator storefronts
Fans can now browse curated storefronts from their favorite creators without leaving Pinterest, making shopping way more seamless.
The platform is clearly aiming to attract creators who usually hang out on Instagram or TikTok, especially with its massive billions of monthly searches and shopping-focused crowd.
This update builds on Pinterest's big ad deals with Amazon and Google, all part of its push to become your go-to spot for online shopping while also working on tools to give users more control over what they see.