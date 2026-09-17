Pinterest launches Restyle AI beta in US and Canada
Technology
Pinterest just dropped a new AI tool called Restyle, now in beta for users in the US and Canada.
Snap a pic of your room, then play around with different furniture, lighting, and styles, from boho to industrial, all without moving a thing.
Restyle uses NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs
Restyle lets people do more with the items they've saved to their boards, so if you love something you try virtually, it may help move people from inspiration to purchase.
The tech behind Restyle uses advanced AI (think NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs) to let you swap paint colors or wall art and even explore trending looks like "whimsical" decor.
It's an early preview for now but is rolling out wider next month.