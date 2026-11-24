Pinterest launches tool letting parents limit teens' AI content exposure
Pinterest just launched a new tool that lets parents limit how much AI-generated content their teens see.
This move makes Pinterest stand out, as most other platforms only restrict access to AI features, not the actual feed.
The update is part of Pinterest's effort to give families more say over what shows up in their children's feeds.
Pinterest redesigns parental controls page
Alongside the AI filter, Pinterest redesigned its parental controls page to make it easier for parents to manage things like video autoplay and notifications.
These changes show Pinterest is listening to concerns and working to make the platform safer and more comfortable for younger users.