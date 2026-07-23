Pixel Watch 5 spotted on Google Play Console showing upgrades
Technology
The Pixel Watch 5 just popped up on the Google Play Console, giving us a sneak peek at its features before the official reveal at the Made by Google event on August 12.
The new watch keeps some familiar elements but adds meaningful upgrades.
Pixel Watch 5 gains 3GB RAM
This time, the Pixel Watch 5 gets Qualcomm's SW5100 chip with four Cortex-A53 cores and an Adreno 702 GPU, same as last year, but now with 3GB RAM for smoother AI features and performance.
The design sticks to an analog watch face inspired by Gemini's Neural Expressive look.
Price is expected to be around €419 (about ₹46,000) in the UK for the base 41mm size Bluetooth and Wi-Fi model, with sales likely starting August 20.