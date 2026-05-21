'Pixelated' hosts Abner Li, Damien Wilde unpack Google I/O 2026
Technology
The new "Pixelated" podcast episode, hosted by Abner Li and Damien Wilde, unpacks the biggest announcements from Google I/O 2026.
Special guests Seang Chau from Google and Dieter Bohn of Google chat about Gemini, Android XR, and tease the mysterious "Android Halo" coming later this year.
Available on Spotify Apple Podcasts YouTube
You can catch "Pixelated" on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or YouTube Podcasts. There are also deep dives on 9to5Google if you want more details on things like Gemini Spark or "Android Halo."
The show is sponsored by Proton Unlimited (listeners get a 30% discount), and they're always up for feedback: just drop them an email or comment.
For more tech talk, check out their picks: "The Sideload" and "Space Explored."